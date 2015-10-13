Win Tickets to see Garth Brooks in concert in Phoenix

Congratulations to Breanna O’Connor and Barb Helsel!

Thank you to everyone who played!

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Garth Brooks in concert in Phoenix!

Due to technical issues today….the “counting” part of the Garth contest will not be required to win tickets for Garth’s show Friday night. You will still need to register below to be qualified (starting at 4pm). Cody and Vicki will call out a winner tomorrow morning! Thank you for listening!



Listen to 92.9 KAFF Country on Tuesday Oct. 20th and Wednesday Oct. 21st to count the number of Garth songs we play between 9am – 4pm (MST).

After you’re done counting the total for both days submit your guess here!

