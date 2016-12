Win Tickets to see Garth Brooks in Concert in Las Vegas

This Christmas, Santa knows what KAFF Country listeners really want!

Tickets to see the Garth Brooks World Tour … in Vegas June 25th 2016!

Win them here, or purchase them at garthvegas.com or charge by phone at 1-844-63garth.

Put some Garth in your stocking this year! With 92.9 KAFF Country!