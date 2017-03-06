Win a Singer/Songwriter Session with Trick Pony’s Keith Burns and more!

Can’t make it to Nashville,Tennessee to see Music City’s world famous hit makers perform their biggest creations? Well, now that’s no longer a problem, because Grammy-nominated, Platinum-selling, ACM and CMA award-winning singer/songwriter Keith Burns of Trick Pony is bringing the DREAMERS IN THE ROUND to YOU…..

If you’re a musician, singer, or songwriter and you would like the chance to spend two hours in a special singer/songwriter session with Keith Burns of Trick Pony, Singer/Songwriter Bridgette Tatum or J. Michael Harter … here’s your chance!

Prize includes: A two-hour personal “One-On-One” session from 11am-1pm on March 25th(money will be refunded if you purchased), lunch from Aspen Deli and two tickets to The Museum Club for the evening show!!

Enter Here!