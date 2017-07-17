Boots on a Boat – Win a Lake Powell Houseboat Getaway!

Here’s How To Play

Weekday Mornings at 7:15, Vicki and Mike in the Morning will announce the time to listen for the Boots on a Boat Sounder and the keyword.

Then, when you hear it, enter it using the entry form below.

We will pick a winner each day who will receive a prize valued at $77 ($40 food voucher and $37 casino cash at Twin Arrows Casino). Each daily winner is qualified for the drawing to win the Houseboat Getaway!

Daily winners will be announced the following morning!