Boots on a Boat – Win a Lake Powell Houseboat Getaway!

Boots on a Boat!

Presented by Twin Arrows Casino Resort and Antelope Point Marina

 

Here’s How To Play

Weekday Mornings at 7:15, Vicki and Mike in the Morning will announce the time to listen for the Boots on a Boat Sounder and the keyword.

 

Then, when you hear it, enter it using the entry form below.

 

We will pick a winner each day who will receive a prize valued at $77 ($40 food voucher and $37 casino cash at Twin Arrows Casino).  Each daily winner is qualified for the drawing to win the Houseboat Getaway!

 

Daily winners will be announced the following morning!

The Grand Prize

5 Day Getaway on a 70′ Silver Houseboat at Lake Powell!

$500 in spending CASH!

Important Dates

July 31 – Sept 9, 2017 Qualifying

Sept 9, 2017 – Finale at Twin Arrows Casino

Enter Here

