What does Christmas mean to you?

KAFF Country is looking for Fifteen children to take part in this years Shadows Foundation “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Huntington to benefit the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive. Each child will be paired with a Law Enforcement Officer to assist them in their shopping! All toys will be donated to the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive so every girl and boy will have a gift to open on Christmas morning!

Entries Accepted Now thru Sunday, December 4th at Midnight (MST) Winners Will Be Announced Monday, December 5th Shopping will take place on Saturday December 17th at the Walmart on Huntington Drive. Horsemen Lodge will be hosting a breakfast prior to shopping for children, parents and officers!