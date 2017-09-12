Enter The Big Sting Winning Weekend!

Package includes your REI campsite with 2 VIP passes and meet and greets with your bag full of goodies!

Win three days of camping at the Big Sting Country Music Festival coming the Weekend of Oct 13th at Watson Lake Prescott Arizona! Campers will enter on Thurs Oct 12th and depart on Sunday Oct 15th. VIP passes will get you into the private VIP tent that includes dinner Friday and Saturday night! Meet featured entertainers Ty Herndon, Wade Hayes and Rodney Atkins.

It’s three days of camping and two days or incredible county music with country music artist featuring Rodney Atkins, Wade Hayes, Ty Herndon, D Vincent Williams and the Nashville Allstars, Mogollon, Shari Rowe, J Michael Harter, The County Line, Katelyn Snyder, Calvin Rainwater, Tim Hurley, Ryan Bexley, Drew Cooper and the Cole Trains!