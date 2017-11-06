KAFF Country is looking for 20 children to take part in this years Shadows Foundation “Shop with a Cop and First Responders Too” at Walmart on Huntington to benefit the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive. Each child will be paired with a Law Enforcement Officer or First Responder to assist them in their shopping! All toys will be donated to the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive so every girl and boy will have a gift to open on Christmas morning!
Entries Accepted
Now thru Friday, November 24th (10pm MST)
Winners Will Be Notified
Sunday, November 26th
Shopping Will Take Place
Saturday December 2nd
At the Walmart on Huntington Drive. Horsemen Lodge will be hosting a breakfast prior to shopping for participating children with one parent and officers!