KAFF Country is looking for 20 children to take part in this years Shadows Foundation “Shop with a Cop and First Responders Too” at Walmart on Huntington to benefit the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive. Each child will be paired with a Law Enforcement Officer or First Responder to assist them in their shopping! All toys will be donated to the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive so every girl and boy will have a gift to open on Christmas morning!

