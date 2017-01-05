Twin Arrows Casino Presents
KAFF Country’s Family Fun & Adventure
Here’s How To Play
Weekday Mornings at 7:15, KAFF’s Cody and Vicki will announce the time of day to listen for the Secret Sound and KEYWORD of the day.
Later that day, when you hear the Secret Sound and KEYWORD, you will need to enter the keyword on our website in the form below.
We will pick a winner each day who will receive a prize valued at $77 ($40 food voucher and $37 casino cash at Twin Arrows Casino)
Each daily winner is also qualified for the Grand Prize!
The Grand Prize
7 Days / 6 Nights at a resort in Carlsbad, CA
Tickets to Legoland CA
$1,000 in CASH!
Important Dates
Jan 9, 2017 – Contest Starts
Feb 18, 2017 – Finale at Twin Arrows Casino
ENTER KEYWORD HERE
The daily entry form is only live between 8am and midnight each day!