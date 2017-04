KAFF Country Cash & Concerts!

Presented by Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

KAFF Country and Cliff Castle Casino Hotel are giving you a chance to win $5,000, concert tickets, and other great prizes!

Listen to 92.9 KAFF Country for a secret sounder to submit an entry. After you hear it, enter below.

Enter Here!



If you have an account, login to use your saved contact info

You're logged in as: ( ) | Update Your Contact Info » Click Submit To Enter!

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Hidden Fields (logged in info)













Brought To You By