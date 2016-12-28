Do you have what it takes to be the
Grand Canyon Brewing Man!
If you would like this prestigious title, enter for your chance to audition! Here’s how:
To Enter:
Submit your info below
Auditions:
Entrants will audition by completing an obstacle fun course, photo shoot, and voice recording
On Friday, January 13th 6-9pm
At Majestic Marketplace, Aspen Place @ Sawmill
The top 10 auditions will move on to the voting round
Voting:
We will post the 10 finalists on our website where everyone can vote for their top 5. The top 5 favorites will then move on to compete for the title of the Grand Canyon Brewing Man on Saturday January 28th at Grand Canyon Brewing Co!
Finale:
On Saturday, January 28th
Winners Package | Jan 2016 – July 2017
$25 GIFT Card Grand Canyon Brewing Company
Grand Canyon Brewing Growler with ONCE A MONTH FILL for 6 months at Grand Canyon Brewing Co.
Grand Canyon Brewing Special Grand Canyon Brewing Man Shirt. The winner will give GBC their shirt size and they will have the logo put on the shirt.
$25 GIFT Card to Majestic Marketplace & Growler ONCE A MONTH FILL for 6 months at Majestic Marketplace.
BRAGGING RIGHTS and TITLE of the “Grand Canyon Brewing Man” for 6 months! Winner must be available to record monthly GBC radio commercials produced by KAFF Country!
Enter Here: