George Strait Pure KAFF Country Winning Weekend!

Starting Friday afternoon at 5pm and all weekend long, listen for doubleshots of the king, George Strait, for your chance to win tickets to see him in Las Vegas Sept 1st and 2nd.

In honor of the anniversary of the Pure Country soundtrack, George is releasing Pure Country on vinyl and will play all the songs from the soundtrack at T-mobile arena in Vegas along with all your other favorites. KAFF Country will send you there! It’s a George Strait pure KAFF Country Winning Weekend on 92.9 KAFF Country!

Entries Accepted Aug 18th at 5pm – Aug 20th at 7pm

Sorry, entries have closed